Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BNCDY remained flat at $$11.28 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 425 shares.

Get Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario alerts:

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.