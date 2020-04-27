Meggitt (LON:MGGT) PT Lowered to GBX 305 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 305 ($4.01) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meggitt to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Meggitt to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 241 ($3.17) price target (down from GBX 379 ($4.99)) on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 391.42 ($5.15).

LON MGGT opened at GBX 253.20 ($3.33) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 560.68. Meggitt has a 1 year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.80 ($9.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 11.95 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 416 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £24,960 ($32,833.46). Also, insider Marina Thomas sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.04), for a total transaction of £7,908.32 ($10,402.95). Insiders bought 36,555 shares of company stock worth $11,821,960 over the last three months.

Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

