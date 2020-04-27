Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEGGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Meggitt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MEGGF remained flat at $$3.20 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,323. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

