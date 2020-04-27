Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CASH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $576.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth $1,322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

