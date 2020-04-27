Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,482 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in Metlife by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,693,000 after acquiring an additional 765,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Metlife from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. 2,190,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,919,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

