Metlife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s current price.

MET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $33.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98. Metlife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after buying an additional 554,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,791,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,213,000 after purchasing an additional 124,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

