Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.49) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €13.20 ($15.35) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.00 ($12.79).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.22 ($9.56) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.88. Metro has a one year low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a one year high of €14.50 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.