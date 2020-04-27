Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 658.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,327.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.65. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

