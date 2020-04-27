Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

MSBI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.69 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $379.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell purchased 4,300 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $85,656.00. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

