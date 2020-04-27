Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $625.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00796151 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,555,780 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.