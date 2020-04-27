Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €48.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €39.41 ($45.83).

Shares of Daimler stock traded up €1.35 ($1.57) on Monday, reaching €28.91 ($33.62). 3,620,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. Daimler has a 52 week low of €21.02 ($24.44) and a 52 week high of €59.26 ($68.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

