Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €82.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €82.00 ($95.35) price target from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RHM. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.08 ($93.12).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR RHM traded up €1.34 ($1.56) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €59.34 ($69.00). 136,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a twelve month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.