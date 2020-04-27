Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €162.26 ($188.68).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €4.78 ($5.56) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €122.14 ($142.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of €158.19.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

