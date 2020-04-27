Morgan Stanley Downgrades LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) to Equal Weight

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of FINMY opened at $3.35 on Monday. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

