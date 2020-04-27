Morgan Stanley (MS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 15th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Morgan Stanley has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $37.97 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.