NAGA (NGC) Market Cap Tops $971,732.50

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. NAGA has a market capitalization of $971,732.50 and approximately $759.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00052152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.67 or 0.04445157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00063244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013014 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011358 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003167 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.