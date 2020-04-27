Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

NLS stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.42 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. Research analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 679,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 95,677 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

