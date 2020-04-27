NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 60.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,103 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of NCR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 69,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NCR by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 628,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Bedore acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $18.47 on Monday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

