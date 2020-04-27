Needham & Company LLC Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $168.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $181.00 to $168.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. First Analysis downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.87, for a total value of $549,600.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,385,176.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $207,366,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 36.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after buying an additional 597,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Splunk by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Splunk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $62,955,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

