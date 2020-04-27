Needham & Company LLC Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $335.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $356.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.43.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.51. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $7,616,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

