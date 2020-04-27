NEM (XEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $361.74 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. NEM has a market cap of $361.74 million and $8.58 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEM has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000520 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Kryptono, Exrates and Kuna.

NEM Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, BTC Trade UA, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Zaif, Coinbe, Kuna, Cryptomate, OpenLedger DEX, Kryptono, Livecoin, B2BX, Indodax, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, CoinTiger, Koineks, Bitbns, Huobi, Crex24, YoBit, Iquant, Upbit, Exrates, OKEx, Bittrex, Bithumb and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

