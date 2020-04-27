Neo Market Capitalization Tops $587.87 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, Neo has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $8.33 or 0.00107881 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, BigONE and Cryptopia. Neo has a total market capitalization of $587.87 million and approximately $616.77 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.02507359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00210723 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00060171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00046621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, CoinBene, Liquid, DragonEX, Coinsuper, BCEX, Bitfinex, TDAX, Huobi, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, COSS, Livecoin, BigONE, Binance, Coinnest, LBank, BitForex, HitBTC, Upbit, OTCBTC, Allcoin, CoinEgg, Ovis, Cobinhood, Kucoin, BitMart, Bittrex, Exrates, CoinEx, Bibox, Bitbns, Koinex, Bitinka, Tidebit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

