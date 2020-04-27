Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSRGF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NSRGF opened at $108.79 on Monday. Nestle has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestle stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

