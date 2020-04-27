Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 109 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 75 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Baader Bank set a CHF 109 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a CHF 102 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 105 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 104.07.

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

