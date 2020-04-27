NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NBSE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $7.73 on Thursday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

