New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NMFC. National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

NYSE NMFC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $692.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.11. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Stone bought 3,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 35,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 178,484 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 24.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

