New York Community Capital Trust V Plans Dividend of $0.73 (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU)

New York Community Capital Trust V (OTCMKTS:NYCB/PU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7333 per share on Friday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of New York Community Capital Trust V stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Capital Trust V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Capital Trust V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.