Newfound Research LLC Sells 2,987 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Newfound Research LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 0.0% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74.

