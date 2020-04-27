Newton 1-Day Volume Tops $1.17 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02506819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00210536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00045830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

