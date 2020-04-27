NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In related news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.09. 60,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,183. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

