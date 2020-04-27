NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. UBS Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Shares of NEE opened at $239.70 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.85 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

