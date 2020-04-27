Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) and Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Head to Head Review

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Synopsys and Nice, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 0 11 0 3.00 Nice 0 5 5 0 2.50

Synopsys currently has a consensus price target of $178.91, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Nice has a consensus price target of $182.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Synopsys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Nice.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synopsys and Nice’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $3.36 billion 6.85 $532.37 million $3.45 44.36 Nice $1.57 billion 6.47 $185.90 million $4.35 37.90

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Nice. Nice is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Nice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 14.31% 12.00% 7.44% Nice 11.81% 13.03% 8.01%

Risk & Volatility

Synopsys has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nice has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Nice shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nice shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synopsys beats Nice on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also offers intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it provides logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company offers Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions; and HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it provides testing tools, services, and programs, which include security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions for semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional and other services. Synopsys, Inc. has collaboration with Palma Ceia SemiDesign, Inc. to provide ready-to-use NB-IoT solution. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance. Its solutions are delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise. This segment serves contact centers, back office operations, and retail branches in various industries. The Financial Crime and Compliance segment provides real time and cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, brokerage compliance, and enterprise-wide case management services for financial institutions, regulatory authorities, and fintech companies. The company also offers professional and support services covering various stages of the technology lifecycle. It sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has strategic alliances with Accenture, BT, ConvergeOne, Dimension Data, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys, IPC, Motorola, PWC, RingCentral, Salesforce, Servion, Tata Consulting Services, and Verizon. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

