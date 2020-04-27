Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,489 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 3,406.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $3.93 on Monday. Nomura Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

