Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NSF opened at GBX 13.35 ($0.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.83. Non-Standard Finance has a one year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 54.60 ($0.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 24.42.

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

