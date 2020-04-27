Nord/LB Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €8.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.59 ($14.64).

PSM stock opened at €7.64 ($8.88) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.70.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

