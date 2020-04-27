Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 276,252 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $36,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.48.

NYSE NSC traded up $3.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.67. 69,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,998. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.