Northwest Natural Holding Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.477 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NYSE:NWN opened at $63.63 on Monday. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.45.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.