NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,514,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,131 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $926,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $294.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

