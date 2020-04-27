Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. National Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 295,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market cap of $563.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at $143,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.