OmiseGO Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00008477 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and GOPAX. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $91.65 million and approximately $94.89 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000403 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Cryptopia, IDEX, Bitbns, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Tidex, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, Vebitcoin, Iquant, DigiFinex, FCoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ABCC, Ovis, Gate.io, AirSwap, OTCBTC, B2BX, Hotbit, GOPAX, Crex24, IDCM, CoinBene, Bancor Network, TDAX, BigONE, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, DragonEX, IDAX, Radar Relay, Fatbtc, Binance, Koinex, C2CX, BitForex, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Upbit, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Mercatox, Neraex, Bittrex, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Huobi, Liqui, HitBTC, Braziliex, ZB.COM, DDEX, BitBay, Independent Reserve, TOPBTC, Kyber Network, Coinrail, BitMart, COSS, Exmo, Zebpay, CoinEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

