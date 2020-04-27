Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s previous close.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pi Financial raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $36.92 on Monday. Open Text has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

