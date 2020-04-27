Oppenheimer Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,418.75.

AMZN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,409.60. 2,661,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,975. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1,890.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $2,162,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 139,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after acquiring an additional 89,640 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $75,982,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $147,565,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

