Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

ORCL opened at $53.01 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

