Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,197,810,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL opened at $53.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

