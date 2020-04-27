Orbitcoin (ORB) Hits Market Cap of $369,571.92

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $369,571.92 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

