Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 215 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

In other news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.01 per share, for a total transaction of $400,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.55 per share, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $57.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.09. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

