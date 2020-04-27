Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,524 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 999,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,159,000 after buying an additional 262,265 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Unum Group by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Unum Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 564,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 171,710 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NYSE UNM opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

