Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,702 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 505,076 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,257 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Integra Lifesciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IART shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $48.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

