Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

