Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.78 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $108.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

